Moscow State University in top 1% of world’s best universities, says its rector

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) has made top one percent of world’s best universities due to the tireless work of all its employees, MSU rector Viktor Sadovnichiy commented on the results of the newly published QS World University Rankings.

On June 6, new QS World University Rankings have been published, in which MSU has gone up five positions and placed 90th. MSU became the only Russian university to make the top 100.

"The Moscow [State] University has improved its positions once again, this year, we are 90th in the global rating of universities. In fact, we are in the top one percent of world’s leading universities, if we count all universities in the world. Of course, the university’s achievements are due to the tireless daily work of its employees," the rector noted.

He stressed that MSU employees are implementing large-scale innovative projects in the field of science.

"Our professors prepare the alumni that are most sought after by employers. MSU represents Russia on an international educational and scientific stage. Among its most significant projects are the creation of an electronic depositary of living systems "Noah’s Ark", research in the sphere of quantum technology, construction of a super computer complex, formation of new specialists in the space industry," Sadovnichiy said.

The QS team has analyzed data from more than 4,000 universities across 85 countries, and then created a ranking of 1,000 universities. During the ranking process, its creators took into account the following six criteria: academic reputation (40%), professor-student ratio (20%), reputation among employers (10%), citation index (20%), share of foreign professors (5%) and foreign students (5%).