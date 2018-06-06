Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow State University in top 1% of world’s best universities, says its rector

Society & Culture
June 06, 21:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On June 6, new QS World University Rankings have been published, in which MSU has gone up five positions and placed 90th

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) has made top one percent of world’s best universities due to the tireless work of all its employees, MSU rector Viktor Sadovnichiy commented on the results of the newly published QS World University Rankings.

On June 6, new QS World University Rankings have been published, in which MSU has gone up five positions and placed 90th. MSU became the only Russian university to make the top 100.

Read also

Moscow State University enters top-100 of Academic Ranking of World Universities

"The Moscow [State] University has improved its positions once again, this year, we are 90th in the global rating of universities. In fact, we are in the top one percent of world’s leading universities, if we count all universities in the world. Of course, the university’s achievements are due to the tireless daily work of its employees," the rector noted.

He stressed that MSU employees are implementing large-scale innovative projects in the field of science.

"Our professors prepare the alumni that are most sought after by employers. MSU represents Russia on an international educational and scientific stage. Among its most significant projects are the creation of an electronic depositary of living systems "Noah’s Ark", research in the sphere of quantum technology, construction of a super computer complex, formation of new specialists in the space industry," Sadovnichiy said.

The QS team has analyzed data from more than 4,000 universities across 85 countries, and then created a ranking of 1,000 universities. During the ranking process, its creators took into account the following six criteria: academic reputation (40%), professor-student ratio (20%), reputation among employers (10%), citation index (20%), share of foreign professors (5%) and foreign students (5%).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
World Environment Day sets sights on beating plastic pollution
12
This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred
8
Mangled masterpieces: Renowned works of art mauled by vandals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lost in translation: Russian family mistook Soviet Criminal Code for Quran for generations
2
Russia mulls suing US in WTO on steel, aluminum tariffs
3
Russia lays groundwork for self-learning artificial intelligence weapons
4
UN SC adopts statement encouraging all parties in Ukraine to recommit to peace process
5
Austrian chancellor calls on EU to cooperate with Russia
6
Air defense formation in Crimea to get a battalion of Pantsyr-S1 missile systems
7
Russia's Baltic fleet in photos
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT