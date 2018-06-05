Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

New building of US embassy’s consulate department opens in Moscow

Society & Culture
June 05, 17:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The building has more than 40 windows for interviews with the applicants for US visas

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs, Carl Risch, on Tuesday attended a ceremony of opening a new building of the US embassy’s consulate department in Bolshoi Devyatinsky Pereulok Str. in Moscow.

He said in his speech on the occasion that construction of the consulate compound took five years and about $ 280 million. The building has more than 40 windows for interviews with the applicants for US visas.

Read also

Moscow sees resumption of visa services by US as step in right direction

Risch said the US was acting in the spirit of good will to support consular relations with Russia. He pointed out an increase in the number of trips the Russians were making to the US and the Americans, to Russia, adding the factor facilitated economic cooperation.

Risch also indicated Russian citizens had nice opportunities because really professional consular officers were working with them.

He complained the US embassy was short of staff because of recent reductions in diplomatic personnel and stressed Washington’s willingness to broaden consular presence in Moscow.

Officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry took part in the ceremony.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
World Environment Day sets sights on beating plastic pollution
12
This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred
8
Mangled masterpieces: Renowned works of art mauled by vandals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Sanctions harm all, everybody wants them to go
2
Air defense formation in Crimea to get a battalion of Pantsyr-S1 missile systems
3
Tickets sold out for tonight’s Russia-Turkey friendly football match in Moscow
4
Tehran plays on nerves of all participants in nuclear deal, Russian expert says
5
Putin says Russia will not cede Crimea under any circumstances
6
Press review: US, Russia eye Iran retreat in Syria and Russian mogul seeks Rothschild aid
7
Austria’s president says found common language with Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT