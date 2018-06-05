Moscow’s tap water among world’s cleanest, says presidential ecology envoy

MOSCOW, June 5./TASS/. The Russian capital's drinking water is among the purest in the world, Russian Presidential Special Envoy for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport, Sergei Ivanov, said on Tuesday.

"Ecologists that I have talked to have told me that the tap water in Moscow is even cleaner and better than the water we buy at supermarkets. Moscow's drinking water is now among the best in the world," the envoy told a plenary session of the All-Russia Water Congress on Tuesday.

He admitted, however, that there are problems facing Russia’s water-management system, among them outdated equipment and the absence of a smooth-running system of exporting water to other countries.