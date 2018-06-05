Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow’s tap water among world’s cleanest, says presidential ecology envoy

Society & Culture
June 05, 16:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sergei Ivanov admitted, however, that there are problems facing Russia’s water-management system

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

Read also

Lake Baikal’s water level plunges below critical mark

MOSCOW, June 5./TASS/. The Russian capital's drinking water is among the purest in the world, Russian Presidential Special Envoy for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport, Sergei Ivanov, said on Tuesday.

"Ecologists that I have talked to have told me that the tap water in Moscow is even cleaner and better than the water we buy at supermarkets. Moscow's drinking water is now among the best in the world," the envoy told a plenary session of the All-Russia Water Congress on Tuesday.

He admitted, however, that there are problems facing Russia’s water-management system, among them outdated equipment and the absence of a smooth-running system of exporting water to other countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Plastic pollution in focus on World Environment Day
12
This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred
8
Mangled masterpieces: Renowned works of art mauled by vandals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Italy’s new government to seek lifting of anti-Russian sanctions, says PM
2
Air defense formation in Crimea to get a battalion of Pantsyr-S1 missile systems
3
Press review: US, Russia eye Iran retreat in Syria and Russian mogul seeks Rothschild aid
4
Ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev calls for immediate Putin-Trump summit
5
Court seizes Dutch assets of Gazprom worth $2.6 bln upholding Naftogaz petition
6
Tickets sold out for tonight’s Russia-Turkey friendly football match in Moscow
7
Putin says Russia will not cede Crimea under any circumstances
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT