Plastic pollution in focus on World Environment Day

Society & Culture
June 05, 17:10 UTC+3

The theme for this year's World Environment Day, marked on June 5, is "Beat Plastic Pollution"

The World Environment Day is held annually on 05 June and this years theme is plastic pollution
© EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India has the world's 14 most plastic polluted cities. Photo: An earthmover clears garbage from the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India
© AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
An Indian rag picker sorts plastic bags at an industrial area on the outskirts of Jammu, India
© AP Photo/Channi Anand
A general view of stranded wood and plastic garbage on a beach near the Lam Pulo traditional port in Banda Aceh, Indonesia
© EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
People walk on the garbage littered shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India
© AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
A man collects plastic and other recyclable material from the shores of the Arabian Sea, littered with plastic bags and other garbage, in Mumbai, India
© AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
A Sri Lankan ragpicker searches for plastic waste washed ashore on the promenade of the Indian ocean in Colombo, Sri Lanka
© AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
A man walks past a shop with overflowing garbage bags at a popular tourist hiking destination in Dharmsala, India. Each year more visitors walk the mountain trails, putting pressure on local resources such as water and producing a huge amount of plastic waste
© AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia
A Kashmiri woman rows her boat past another loaded with plastic bottles and other waste collected from the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir
© AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan
Filipino children frolic on the polluted water of Pasig river in Manila, Philippines. According to news reports, Pasig river is considered as the worst polluted river due to the large amount of wastes dumped into its water
© EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
A young boy collects plastic and other recyclable material from the polluted waters of Babdemb lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir
© AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan
A general view of a polluted area piled with garbage in Hanoi, Vietnam
© EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
World Environment Day occurs on the 5th of June every year, and is the United Nation's principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment. The theme for this year's World Environment Day is "Beat Plastic Pollution." The host nation is India. According to the World Health Organization, India has the world's 14 most plastic polluted cities. Plastic pollution in focus - in this gallery by TASS.

