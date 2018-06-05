Plastic pollution in focus on World Environment Day

Filipino children frolic on the polluted water of Pasig river in Manila, Philippines. According to news reports, Pasig river is considered as the worst polluted river due to the large amount of wastes dumped into its water © EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A man walks past a shop with overflowing garbage bags at a popular tourist hiking destination in Dharmsala, India. Each year more visitors walk the mountain trails, putting pressure on local resources such as water and producing a huge amount of plastic waste © AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia

A man collects plastic and other recyclable material from the shores of the Arabian Sea, littered with plastic bags and other garbage, in Mumbai, India © AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India has the world's 14 most plastic polluted cities. Photo: An earthmover clears garbage from the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India © AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

World Environment Day occurs on the 5th of June every year, and is the United Nation's principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment. The theme for this year's World Environment Day is "Beat Plastic Pollution." The host nation is India. According to the World Health Organization, India has the world's 14 most plastic polluted cities. Plastic pollution in focus - in this gallery by TASS.