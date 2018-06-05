Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Mother of Soviet pilot downed in Afghanistan 30 years ago hopes her son turns up alive

Society & Culture
June 05, 15:27 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

Earlier, Kommersant daily wrote citing its sources that the Soviet pilot who was found in Afghanistan was Sergey Pantelyuk from southern Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
Soviet transport plane at the city airport in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 1988

Soviet transport plane at the city airport in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 1988

© Valery Zufarov, Boris Kavashkin/TASS

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 5. /TASS/. Relatives and friends of Soviet military pilot Sergey Pantelyuk, a resident of Russia’s Rostov Region, who went missing in Afghanistan 30 years ago, believe he was found there last week, the head of a local branch of the Mius-Front search-and-rescue organization, Elvira Berseneva said.

"Pantelyuk’s mother has been waiting for 30 years that her son will knock on her door. She has consistently maintained that he was alive and would come back. The whole military town is buzzing [with the news]. We published memoirs about the Afghan war. Eleven residents of the Zernogradsky district did not come back from Afghanistan, we buried 10 of them and Serezha is listed as missing," said Berseneva, who co-authored the memoirs on the Afghan war.

Pantelyuk’s mother lives in the Zernogradsky district in the Rostov Region while his wife and daughter live in Bataysk near Rostov. "We are waiting for good news - we hope that he is that person, the family would be so happy. He was able to receive a letter from his wife that his daughter had been born but she has never seen her father except for the photographs," Berseneva said.

Missing Soviet pilot

The news that a Soviet pilot who was downed in Afghanistan in 1987 has been found alive came on May 31 from Valery Vostrotin, chairman of the Defense Ministry’s commission for prisoners of war, interned persons and servicemen missing in action, who co-chairs the Russian-US commission for POWs and missing soldiers. A source in the Boyevoye Bratstvo [Combat Brotherhood] veterans charity international fund said Russia received information from US colleagues dealing with the search for MIAs. However, the source said that person was another Soviet pilot Alexander Mironov.

Read also
Soviet aircraft in the sky over Kabul, 1987

Soviet pilot downed in Afghanistan in 1987 may return to Russia within a year — source

Earlier, Kommersant daily wrote citing its sources that the Soviet pilot who was found in Afghanistan was Sergey Pantelyuk, from southern Russia’s Rostov Region. Senior Lieutenant Pantelyuk served in the 263rd separate reconnaissance air squadron in Afghanistan, the paper said. His Su-17 took off from the Bagram airfield on October 27, 1987 and was allegedly shot down by an air defense system, according to the report.

Viktor Vodolatsky, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma’s Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots, told TASS that three Soviet pilots who went missing in Afghanistan in 1987 were listed as MIAs.

Chairman of the Rostov regional organization of the Russian Union of Afghan Veterans, Ruslan Shamsudinov told TASS he would provide assistance if Pantelyuk wished to come back.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Plastic pollution in focus on World Environment Day
12
This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred
8
Mangled masterpieces: Renowned works of art mauled by vandals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Italy’s new government to seek lifting of anti-Russian sanctions, says PM
2
Air defense formation in Crimea to get a battalion of Pantsyr-S1 missile systems
3
Press review: US, Russia eye Iran retreat in Syria and Russian mogul seeks Rothschild aid
4
Ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev calls for immediate Putin-Trump summit
5
Court seizes Dutch assets of Gazprom worth $2.6 bln upholding Naftogaz petition
6
Tickets sold out for tonight’s Russia-Turkey friendly football match in Moscow
7
Putin says Russia will not cede Crimea under any circumstances
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT