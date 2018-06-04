Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 1 mln questions submitted for Putin’s Q&A session

Society & Culture
June 04, 20:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The organizers will be collecting questions until the end of the question-and-answer session, which will go on the air at noon Moscow time on June 7

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. More than one million questions have been submitted for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual televised question-and-answer session as of 18:00 Moscow time on Monday, the organizers of the event said.

Read also

Direct Line with President Putin: Kremlin promises technologically fine-tuned event

Questions for the program, during which the head of state will answer citizens’ most relevant and interesting queries live, began to come in at 08:00 Moscow time on May 27. The organizers will be collecting questions until the end of the question-and-answer session, which will go on the air at noon Moscow time on June 7.

According to the organizers, 1,006,547 messages have been received as of 18:00 Moscow time on Monday. Most people used phones to submit their questions (583,858 calls), while SMS and MMS channels were used 240,000 and 22,700 times respectively. Besides, 97,800 Russians submitted their questions through the program’s website, while over 62,000 people used special mobile apps and official groups in social networks.

Putin’s first televised Q&A session took place on December 24, 2001. Later on, the sessions became annual, with the exception of 2004 and 2012. During the first Q&A session in 2001, as many as 400,000 questions were sent to the president, and their number was growing every year, having reached 3.25 million in 2015.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred
8
Mangled masterpieces: Renowned works of art mauled by vandals
12
This week in photos: Royal couple ties knot, Modi-Putin talks in Sochi and Dali in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin signs law on countersanctions against unfriendly states
2
FIFA World Cup FAN ID holders get greenlight for visa-free entry to Russia
3
Russia discusses air defense system deliveries with Rwanda
4
Over 3,000 troops to take part in Shanghai security bloc’s drills in Urals
5
Russia expects Normandy format meeting to yield specific results
6
Kremlin aide highlights cooperation with China as Russia’s foreign policy priority
7
Russia wraps up state trials of large amphibious assault ship
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT