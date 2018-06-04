Over 1 mln questions submitted for Putin’s Q&A session

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. More than one million questions have been submitted for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual televised question-and-answer session as of 18:00 Moscow time on Monday, the organizers of the event said.

Questions for the program, during which the head of state will answer citizens’ most relevant and interesting queries live, began to come in at 08:00 Moscow time on May 27. The organizers will be collecting questions until the end of the question-and-answer session, which will go on the air at noon Moscow time on June 7.

According to the organizers, 1,006,547 messages have been received as of 18:00 Moscow time on Monday. Most people used phones to submit their questions (583,858 calls), while SMS and MMS channels were used 240,000 and 22,700 times respectively. Besides, 97,800 Russians submitted their questions through the program’s website, while over 62,000 people used special mobile apps and official groups in social networks.

Putin’s first televised Q&A session took place on December 24, 2001. Later on, the sessions became annual, with the exception of 2004 and 2012. During the first Q&A session in 2001, as many as 400,000 questions were sent to the president, and their number was growing every year, having reached 3.25 million in 2015.