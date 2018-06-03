Russia’s security forces eliminate terrorist ringleader in Dagestan

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s security forces eliminated a terrorist ringleader in a special operation in the North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan, the National Anti-Terror Committee said on Sunday.

"A gang ringleader who put up armed resistance was eliminated in the Tsumadinsky district of Dagestan," the National Anti-Terror Committee said.

The ringleader was complicit in terror-related crimes, the committee added.

"Weapons and ammunition were found on the scene of the combat engagement," the National Anti-Terror Committee said.

The National Anti-Terror Committee’s operational headquarters reported earlier on Sunday that a counter-terror regime had been introduced in the Tsumadinsky district of Dagestan at 04:15 a.m. Moscow time.