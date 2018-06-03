Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Gunman killed in counter-terror operation in Russia’s North Caucasus - source

Society & Culture
June 03, 10:10 UTC+3 MAKHACHKALA

The National Anti-Terror Committee announced earlier it had introduced a counter-terror regime in the Tsumadinsky district of Dagestan

MAKHACHKALA, June 3. /TASS/. A gunman was killed in a counter-terror operation in the North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan, a source in the republic’s law-enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"During a short battle, the security personnel eliminated a gunman from the local gang of Shamil Aliyev in the Tsumadinsky district. The law enforcers found an assault rifle, cartridges and a grenade with him," the source said.

The National Anti-Terror Committee announced earlier it had introduced a counter-terror regime in the Tsumadinsky district of Dagestan at 04:15 a.m. Moscow time on Sunday.

