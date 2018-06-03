Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Counter-terror operation regime declared in Tsumadinsky district of Dagestan Region

Society & Culture
June 03, 7:48 UTC+3 MAKHACHKALA

There is a search for militants and their supporters, a spokesman for the Operational Headquarters of the National Anti-terror Committee in Dagestan said

MAKHACHKALA, June 3. /TASS/. A counter-terror operation regime was declared in two communities of the Tsumadinsky district, Dagestan Region, and their suburbs, a spokesman for the Operational Headquarters of the National Anti-terror Committee in Dagestan told TASS.

"A counter-terror operation regime has been in place in a certain section of the Tsumadinsky district, including the villages of Kvanada and Gimerso, since 04:15 Moscow time. There is a search for militants and their supporters," the source said.

