Over 350 Syrian refugees return to their homes in past day - reconciliation center

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. More than 350 Syrians have returned to their homes in the Homs province and Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, in the past 24 hours, said Major General Alexei Tsygankov, the chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria.

"Over the past 24 hours, 226 people have come back to their homes in the Homs province and 132 more in Eastern Ghouta," he said on Saturday.

As many as 379 people came out with personal belongings via the humanitarian corridor connecting Tell-Sultan and Abu Duhur.

In the town of Douma, field engineers searched 18 buildings and destroyed four mortars, eight shells and 31 improvised explosive devices over the past 24 hours.

According to Tsygankov, the center’s officers have been monitoring the process of infrastructure reconstruction in the town of Jisreyn. Retail trade of daily necessities was resumed in the town; power supplies to the customers were restored. Two schools and the water filtration plant are being refurbished.

Russian military doctors provided medical services to 131 Syrians, including 72 children.

Russian reconciliation center

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.