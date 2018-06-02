Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Culture Ministry not to finance anti-Russian projects - minister

Society & Culture
June 02, 20:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Medinsky added, that this position "has nothing in common with censorship"

Share
1 pages in this article
Vladimir Medinsky

Vladimir Medinsky

© Dmitrij Serebrjakov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Culture Ministry will not provide financial support to anti-Russian authors and projects, Minister Vladimir Medinsky said on Saturday.

"We do not deal with censorship and are not planning to do so. Censorship is outlawed [in our country]. The question is ‘What kinds of works are state-funded?’ I reiterate that we won’t be culturally masochistic by state funding those ideas, those authors, those projects that work against our country. It has nothing in common with censorship," Medinsky said.

"It is our stance. There is the will of the voters, which was clearly defined at the recent election. The president appoints the government to put the will of voters into practice. We implement what people want," the minister emphasized.

Medinsky assured that the ministry would carry on the policy of supporting and developing all forms and styles of culture which "enrich people and make them better.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred
8
Mangled masterpieces: Renowned works of art mauled by vandals
12
This week in photos: Royal couple ties knot, Modi-Putin talks in Sochi and Dali in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
2
Russia to upgrade heavy sniper rifle
3
LSE extends En+ trading after US Treasury prolongs authorization period until August 5
4
Guardians of the seas: Ten years of Russia's formidable multi-purpose corvettes
5
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US athlete Jeffrey Monson
6
NATO instructors training Ukrainian servicemen for offensive in Donbass - agency
7
Russia to build 5th-generation nuclear sub with hypersonic missiles by 2027, source says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT