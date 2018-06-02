Russia’s Culture Ministry not to finance anti-Russian projects - minister

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Culture Ministry will not provide financial support to anti-Russian authors and projects, Minister Vladimir Medinsky said on Saturday.

"We do not deal with censorship and are not planning to do so. Censorship is outlawed [in our country]. The question is ‘What kinds of works are state-funded?’ I reiterate that we won’t be culturally masochistic by state funding those ideas, those authors, those projects that work against our country. It has nothing in common with censorship," Medinsky said.

"It is our stance. There is the will of the voters, which was clearly defined at the recent election. The president appoints the government to put the will of voters into practice. We implement what people want," the minister emphasized.

Medinsky assured that the ministry would carry on the policy of supporting and developing all forms and styles of culture which "enrich people and make them better.".