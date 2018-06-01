Members of Russia’s Young Army movement show Moscow to Syrian schoolgirl

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Syrian schoolgirl Ghazal Hassan Ghanem, who became famous after performing with "Katyusha," Russia's most popular song in World War II , in the Russian language before the Russian military who were carrying out a humanitarian mission in Syria, arrived in Moscow at the invitation of the Russian Defense Ministry. The ministry told reporters that schoolgirls from the Russian Defense Ministry’s boarding school and Young Army members showed the capital to the Syrian schoolgirl.

"The Department of Culture at the Russian Defense Ministry prepared a wide cultural program for the unusual guest from Syria, during which schoolgirls from the Russian Defense Ministry’s boarding school and Young Army members joined the girl. Together they visited ‘The Unusual Escape of Toys’ charity performance at the Central Academic Theater of the Russian Army, talked to the actors and walked across the Red Square together," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Ghanem told that her parents died in 2006. The girl and her two brothers left home and moved to their uncle’s. The war broke out several years later. "Firas Mahmoud Ghanem, Ghazal’s uncle, have been taking care of the children all this time, trying to make their life easier in such difficult time. It was he who helped Ghazal reach out to the Russian military and tell her story," the Russian Defense Ministry noted.

A few months ago Russian soldiers were carrying out a humanitarian mission in a Syrian community. One of them incidentally spotted a child in the crowd who said that she dreamed of seeing Russia. On the same day Ghazal sang the song "Katyusha" for Russian soldiers.

"Today, she sang this song many times, gathering enthusiastic crowds around her. She also said that she plans to continue her music studies and is musing about the enrollment in a Russian higher educational institution," the ministry added.