Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Eight children injured by fireworks in science show in Russia

Society & Culture
June 01, 19:58 UTC+3 IRKUTSK

Acriminal case was launched following the incident

Share
1 pages in this article

IRKUTSK, June 1. /TASS/. An attempt to demonstrate the principle of fireworks operation in a science show at the Comsomall shopping center in Irkutsk left eight children injured by ignited gas-air mixture; four of them were taken to hospital with burns.

The Gravitation science & entertainment center located at Comsomall organized a science show on International Day for Protection of Children. The Russian Investigative Committee’s Directorate for the Irkutsk Region told TASS that the children were shown various scientific experiments with the use of liquid nitrogen, electricity and chemical agents. The program included a chemical experiment which had to demonstrate the principle of fireworks operation and in which the presenter used chemical agents.

Eight children received burns when the gas-air mixture ignited and were taken to the Irkutsk Burn Center. Four of them were released after examination, while the others remained in the hospital; one child was taken to an intensive care unit (ICU) with burns covering 25% of his body.

Read also

Fireworks explosion at Cuban festival injures dozens of people — media

Pyrotechnic artist killed in Urals as client orders fireworks for marriage proposal

The witnesses wrote in social media that the ignited mixture got on the children’s heads and faces.

The children who remained in the hospital had their burns treated, and the boy in the ICU underwent anti-shock treatment, the regional Health Ministry department told TASS. The experiment presenter was not injured. Irkutsk Deputy Mayor Tatyana Edelman told the agency that the city administration would help all the victims and organize their rehabilitation by sending the children to a health camp after recovery.

Based on this incident a criminal case was launched under item B of Part 2 Article 238 of the Russian Criminal Code ("The provision of services that failed to comply with the safety requirements and inflicted grievous bodily harm.") Gravitation’s technical director and guides were arrested. The Russian Emergencies Ministry said it would ask investigators to take into account the fact that evacuation had not been carried out.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred
8
Mangled masterpieces: Renowned works of art mauled by vandals
12
This week in photos: Royal couple ties knot, Modi-Putin talks in Sochi and Dali in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
2
Cutting-edge missile corvette joins Russia’s Black Sea Fleet
3
Dutch Minister surprised by Malaysia’s statements on MH17 plane crash — media
4
Russia to upgrade Buyan-M-class missile corvettes
5
Members of Russia’s Young Army movement show Moscow to Syrian schoolgirl
6
Soviet pilot downed in Afghanistan in 1987 may return to Russia within a year — source
7
British PM disappointed at US decision to apply tariffs to EU steel imports
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT