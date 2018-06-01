This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred

Young men and girls dancing during the 16th Viennese Ball charity event held at Moscow's Gostiny Dvor, May 26
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Alina Zagitova, Russian figure skater and 2018 Olympic champion, holds an Akita Inu puppy named Masaru presented by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Moscow, May 26
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
A gust of wind blows the Pope's mantel as he greets the Carabinieri after the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, May 30
© REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Red king crab caught into a snurrevod, a bottom net (Danish seine), of the Uraganny seiner (MRS-450) during a coastal fishing of Alaska Pollock in the Peter the Great Bay, May 29
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Princess Charlene of Monaco drinking champagne on the podium after Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia winning the Formula One race, at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, May 27
© AP Photo/Luca Bruno
Institutional Revolutionary Party presidential candidate Jose Antonio Meade reacts while falling off his chair after arriving to a meeting with citizens in Mexico City, May 29
© REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
US President Donald Trump swings a golf club as young participants look on during the White House Sports and Fitness Day event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, May 30
© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Atholl Highlanders demonstrate a dance at the Atholl Gathering and Highland Games at Blair Castle, Scotland, May 27
© REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un seen during a meeting in Pyongyang, May 31
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Visitors stare in shock at a monitor depicting the damage done to Ilya Repin's masterpiece 'Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on November 16, 1581' at the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, May 28. A guest seriously damaged it on May 25, having broken protective glass of the painting by smashing it with a metal bar
© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
People take a look at the phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge on 42nd Street in New York City, May 30. Manhattanhenge, or the Manhattan Solstice, occurs twice a year when the sun is aligned with the east-west streets of the main street grid of Manhattan
© Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images
Poppies are seen in the vicinity of the village of Pozharskoe, Simferopol district, May 31
© Sergey Malgavko/TASS