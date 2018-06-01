Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred

Society & Culture
June 01, 18:38 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Share
1 pages in this article
ADVERTISEMENT
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_1007584.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_1007584.sliderLength-1}}
Young men and girls dancing during the 16th Viennese Ball charity event held at Moscow's Gostiny Dvor, May 26
Young men and girls dancing during the 16th Viennese Ball charity event held at Moscow's Gostiny Dvor, May 26
Young men and girls dancing during the 16th Viennese Ball charity event held at Moscow's Gostiny Dvor, May 26
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Alina Zagitova, Russian figure skater and 2018 Olympic champion, holds an Akita Inu puppy named Masaru presented by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Moscow, May 26
Alina Zagitova, Russian figure skater and 2018 Olympic champion, holds an Akita Inu puppy named Masaru presented by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Moscow, May 26
Alina Zagitova, Russian figure skater and 2018 Olympic champion, holds an Akita Inu puppy named Masaru presented by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Moscow, May 26
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
A gust of wind blows the Pope's mantel as he greets the Carabinieri after the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, May 30
A gust of wind blows the Pope's mantel as he greets the Carabinieri after the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, May 30
A gust of wind blows the Pope's mantel as he greets the Carabinieri after the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, May 30
© REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Red king crab caught into a snurrevod, a bottom net (Danish seine), of the Uraganny seiner (MRS-450) during a coastal fishing of Alaska Pollock in the Peter the Great Bay, May 29
A Red king crab caught into a snurrevod, a bottom net (Danish seine), of the Uraganny seiner (MRS-450) during a coastal fishing of Alaska Pollock in the Peter the Great Bay, May 29
A Red king crab caught into a snurrevod, a bottom net (Danish seine), of the Uraganny seiner (MRS-450) during a coastal fishing of Alaska Pollock in the Peter the Great Bay, May 29
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Princess Charlene of Monaco drinking champagne on the podium after Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia winning the Formula One race, at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, May 27
Princess Charlene of Monaco drinking champagne on the podium after Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia winning the Formula One race, at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, May 27
Princess Charlene of Monaco drinking champagne on the podium after Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia winning the Formula One race, at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, May 27
© AP Photo/Luca Bruno
Institutional Revolutionary Party presidential candidate Jose Antonio Meade reacts while falling off his chair after arriving to a meeting with citizens in Mexico City, May 29
Institutional Revolutionary Party presidential candidate Jose Antonio Meade reacts while falling off his chair after arriving to a meeting with citizens in Mexico City, May 29
Institutional Revolutionary Party presidential candidate Jose Antonio Meade reacts while falling off his chair after arriving to a meeting with citizens in Mexico City, May 29
© REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
US President Donald Trump swings a golf club as young participants look on during the White House Sports and Fitness Day event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, May 30
US President Donald Trump swings a golf club as young participants look on during the White House Sports and Fitness Day event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, May 30
US President Donald Trump swings a golf club as young participants look on during the White House Sports and Fitness Day event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, May 30
© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Atholl Highlanders demonstrate a dance at the Atholl Gathering and Highland Games at Blair Castle, Scotland, May 27
The Atholl Highlanders demonstrate a dance at the Atholl Gathering and Highland Games at Blair Castle, Scotland, May 27
The Atholl Highlanders demonstrate a dance at the Atholl Gathering and Highland Games at Blair Castle, Scotland, May 27
© REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un seen during a meeting in Pyongyang, May 31
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un seen during a meeting in Pyongyang, May 31
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un seen during a meeting in Pyongyang, May 31
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Visitors stare in shock at a monitor depicting the damage done to Ilya Repin's masterpiece 'Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on November 16, 1581' at the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, May 28. A guest seriously damaged it on May 25, having broken protective glass of the painting by smashing it with a metal bar
Visitors stare in shock at a monitor depicting the damage done to Ilya Repin's masterpiece 'Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on November 16, 1581' at the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, May 28. A guest seriously damaged it on May 25, having broken protective glass of the painting by smashing it with a metal bar
Visitors stare in shock at a monitor depicting the damage done to Ilya Repin's masterpiece 'Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on November 16, 1581' at the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, May 28. A guest seriously damaged it on May 25, having broken protective glass of the painting by smashing it with a metal bar
© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
People take a look at the phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge on 42nd Street in New York City, May 30. Manhattanhenge, or the Manhattan Solstice, occurs twice a year when the sun is aligned with the east-west streets of the main street grid of Manhattan
People take a look at the phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge on 42nd Street in New York City, May 30. Manhattanhenge, or the Manhattan Solstice, occurs twice a year when the sun is aligned with the east-west streets of the main street grid of Manhattan
People take a look at the phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge on 42nd Street in New York City, May 30. Manhattanhenge, or the Manhattan Solstice, occurs twice a year when the sun is aligned with the east-west streets of the main street grid of Manhattan
© Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images
Poppies are seen in the vicinity of the village of Pozharskoe, Simferopol district, May 31
Poppies are seen in the vicinity of the village of Pozharskoe, Simferopol district, May 31
Poppies are seen in the vicinity of the village of Pozharskoe, Simferopol district, May 31
© Sergey Malgavko/TASS
Editors choice
Missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet June 01, 11:21
Servicemen of a special task force unit of the Siberian District Troops of the Russian National Guard take qualification tests to earn the maroon beret at the Gorny training center
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces May 30, 18:00
A screen shows Ilya Repin's painting Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan, damaged by a man on May 25, 2018
Mangled masterpieces: Renowned works of art mauled by vandals May 29, 16:49
Group of border guards of Far East military district performs a mission, 1963
Celebrating a century of protecting Russia’s perimeters: Border Guard Service turns 100 May 28, 18:05
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's President Vladimir Putin visit the My Russia Cultural and Ethnographic Center, Sochi, May 21
This week in photos: Royal couple ties knot, Modi-Putin talks in Sochi and Dali in Russia May 25, 19:58
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims May 25, 13:55
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1007584'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1007584'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Young men and girls dancing during the 16th Viennese Ball charity event held at Moscow's Gostiny Dvor, May 26
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Alina Zagitova, Russian figure skater and 2018 Olympic champion, holds an Akita Inu puppy named Masaru presented by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Moscow, May 26
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
A gust of wind blows the Pope's mantel as he greets the Carabinieri after the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, May 30
© REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Red king crab caught into a snurrevod, a bottom net (Danish seine), of the Uraganny seiner (MRS-450) during a coastal fishing of Alaska Pollock in the Peter the Great Bay, May 29
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Princess Charlene of Monaco drinking champagne on the podium after Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia winning the Formula One race, at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, May 27
© AP Photo/Luca Bruno
Institutional Revolutionary Party presidential candidate Jose Antonio Meade reacts while falling off his chair after arriving to a meeting with citizens in Mexico City, May 29
© REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
US President Donald Trump swings a golf club as young participants look on during the White House Sports and Fitness Day event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, May 30
© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Atholl Highlanders demonstrate a dance at the Atholl Gathering and Highland Games at Blair Castle, Scotland, May 27
© REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un seen during a meeting in Pyongyang, May 31
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Visitors stare in shock at a monitor depicting the damage done to Ilya Repin's masterpiece 'Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on November 16, 1581' at the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, May 28. A guest seriously damaged it on May 25, having broken protective glass of the painting by smashing it with a metal bar
© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
People take a look at the phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge on 42nd Street in New York City, May 30. Manhattanhenge, or the Manhattan Solstice, occurs twice a year when the sun is aligned with the east-west streets of the main street grid of Manhattan
© Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images
Poppies are seen in the vicinity of the village of Pozharskoe, Simferopol district, May 31
© Sergey Malgavko/TASS

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova and her Akita Inu puppy, "Ivan the Terrible and His Son" painting after vandal's attack and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred
8
Mangled masterpieces: Renowned works of art mauled by vandals
12
This week in photos: Royal couple ties knot, Modi-Putin talks in Sochi and Dali in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Dutch Minister surprised by Malaysia’s statements on MH17 plane crash — media
2
Russia to upgrade Buyan-M-class missile corvettes
3
Cutting-edge missile corvette joins Russia’s Black Sea Fleet
4
Soviet pilot downed in Afghanistan in 1987 may return to Russia within a year — source
5
Large businesses show interest in Russia's Kaliningrad offshore zone
6
Russia cautions US, North Korea against deliberately pushing unrealistic demands
7
This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT