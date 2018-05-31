Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Powerful wind gusts hammer Moscow, other Russian cities leaving one dead, 60 injured

Society & Culture
May 31, 9:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Twenty-four injured people, including seven children, were taken to hospital

© Artyom Korortayev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Powerful wind gust that swept through Moscow and some regions of the Central and Volga Federal Districts, left scores of people injured and one dead the emergency services told TASS.

"One person has died and 57 more have been injured, including eight children. Twenty-four injured people, including seven children, were taken to hospital," a source said. Thirty-three victims received medical help on an outpatient basis.

A total of 19 regions in the Central and Volga Regions, including Moscow, were affected by strong winds overnight.

