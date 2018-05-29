Mangled masterpieces: Renowned works of art mauled by vandals

This week in photos: Royal couple ties knot, Modi-Putin talks in Sochi and Dali in Russia May 25, 19:58

The Virgin and Child with St Anne and St John the Baptist, a black and white charcoal and chalk drawing by da Vinci, was attacked in 1987, when a man attempted to shoot it with a sawn-off shotgun intending to show his anger at the ”political, social and economic conditions in Britain” © Public domain

In 2006, "The Dream", one of Picasso's most famous works, was the centerpiece of collection by casino magnate Steve Wynn. Just before he intended to sell it, he punctured the picture with his right elbow, creating a large tear in figure’s left forearm © AP Photo/Emile Wamsteker

On June 15, 1985 Rembrandt's painting Danae, was attacked a deranged visitor to the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg who threw sulfuric acid on the canvas and cut it twice with his knife. The restoration of the painting was accomplished between 1985 and 1997 © AP Photo/DMITRY LOVETSKY

In 2006, three giantic 300-year-old Qing Dynasty-era vases were destroyed by a museum visitor tripped on his shoelace is back on display. Luckily, a special ceramic restorer had the pieces back in the museum after six months of work © AP Photo/Chris Radburn, PA

The Rokeby Venus by Diego Velázquez, was nearly ripped to shreds in 1914 by militant suffragette Mary Richardson. She attacked Velazquez's canvas with a meat cleaver. The painting is in London's National Gallery now © Public domain

On May 21, 1972, a mentally disturbed man took a hammer to Michelangelo's "Pieta" statue, the classical Renaissance sculpture. With fifteen blows a vandal removed Mary's arm at the elbow, knocked off a chunk of her nose, and chipped one of her eyelids. After the attack, the work was restored and returned to its place in St. Peter's and is now protected by a bulletproof acrylic glass panel © AP Photo/JP

Night Watch, a 1642 painting by Rembrandt van Rijn, was first slashed with a knife in 1911 by a random man. In 1975, "Night Watch" was attacked with a knife and in 1990, a man sprayed acid onto the painting with a concealed pump bottle. It was fully restored later and is prominently displayed in the Rijksmuseum © AP Photo/Peter Dejong

A screen shows Ilya Repin's painting Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan, damaged by a man on May 25, 2018 © Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

A screen shows Ilya Repin's painting Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan, damaged by a man on May 25, 2018

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

© AP Photo/Peter Dejong

© AP Photo/JP

© Public domain

© AP Photo/Chris Radburn, PA

© AP Photo/DMITRY LOVETSKY

© AP Photo/Emile Wamsteker