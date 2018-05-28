Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow museum director likens attacks on works of art to terrorism

Society & Culture
May 28, 20:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Reports on an incident in the Tretyakov Gallery, a museum boasting an unparalleled collection of Russian art, reached the police in the evening of Friday, May 25

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Director of the Tretyakov Arts Gallery, the world-famous collection of Russian arts from the 11th century through to the 21st century, has likened attacks on the works of art to terrorist acts.

Zelfira Tregulova said it in the wake of last Friday’s incident in the Tretyakov Gallery where a drunk vandal attacked the painting ‘Ivan and Terrible and His Son’ with a metal pole, damaging the canvas - luckily enough not beyond repair.

"I think the most important thing is to bring up a reaction from society that doesn’t trample on the bones [of historical personages - TASS] but realizes this is the inception of a horrible social process," she told a news briefing.

Read also
Ivan the Terrible and His Son by Ilya Repin

Masterpiece mauled: Tretyakov gallery head slams ‘frightening’ pole attack on work of art

Tregulova added that it was impossible to place every work in a museum under a protective glass, which costs dozens of thousands of euro, all the more so that this would wash away the very essence of art.

Reports on an incident in the Tretyakov Gallery, a museum boasting an unparalleled collection of Russian art, reached the police in the evening of Friday, May 25. They said a malefactor had smashed the glass protecting Ilya Repin’s canvas ‘Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on November 16, 1581’ with a metal pole, which supported a rope fencing around the picture.

He also damaged the canvas in three spots. In addition, the falling fragments of the protective glass damaged the frame, designed by Repin himself.

The 37-year-old man, a resident of the city of Voronezh who was detained in this connection, explained for his action by saying the scene Repin had depicted ran counter to established historical facts.

Ilya Repin, one of the most remarkable members of the Russian realistic school of painting, created the canvas from 1883 through 1885. It shows a grief-stricken czar cradling his eldest son Ivan, a successor to the Russian throne.

Ivan the Senior has just smashed his son’s head fatally following a row over alleged misconduct of the prince’s wife Yelena. The 27-year-old man is dying but saying the words of absolution to his distracted father.

The traditional conviction that the czar killed his son in a spate of wrath received support from the Russian historians in the first half of the 19th century. Contemporary experts call this act of filicide into question.

The previous incident where the painting was damaged occurred in January 1913. Abram Balashov, a 29 year-old icon painter from among the disciples of the so-called Russian Church of the Old Rite, struck the canvas three times with a knife, after which Repin had to repaint the faces of the czar and the prince.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: Royal couple ties knot, Modi-Putin talks in Sochi and Dali in Russia
12
Royal wedding-inspired Chelsea in Bloom festival
11
Terrifying volcanic eruption in Hawaii
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase new noiseless sniper rifle
2
Kremlin says Russia ready to respond to NATO infrastructure expansion
3
Gazprom appeals for complete reversal of court decision on gas transit via Ukraine
4
Islamic State-related groups surface in US-controlled area of Syria, Lavrov says
5
Turkey looking at buying Russian Su-57 fighter jets instead of US’ F-35’s — media
6
Key facts about Russia’s Su-30 multirole fighter jet
7
Trials of Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker scheduled for July
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT