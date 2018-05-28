Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tretyakov Gallery's painting damaged by vandal to be placed behind bullet-proof glass

Society & Culture
May 28, 18:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The canvas was ripped in three places in the central section, while shards of glass that shattered in the attack damaged the frame as well

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. After restoration work on Ilya Repin’s Ivan the Terrible and His Son painting, badly damaged by a vandal on Friday, it will be caged in a bullet-proof glass case, Director General of Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery, Zelfira Tregulova, told reporters on Monday.

"After long restoration work, the painting will be exhibited in a special bullet-proof case," Tregulova said, adding that Sberbank will bankroll efforts to restore the painting.

Assault on Tretyakov’s treasure

One of Russia’s most famous paintings, depicting Ivan the Terrible, grief-stricken and cradling his dying son, was damaged just before the gallery closed on Friday, May 25. Police arriving on the scene detained the perpetrator, who had smashed the glass protecting the painting with a metal poll, damaging the canvas. Criminal proceedings have been initiated. The culprit confessed to being intoxicated.

Read also
Ivan the Terrible and His Son by Ilya Repin

Masterpiece mauled: Tretyakov gallery head slams ‘frightening’ pole attack on work of art

The gallery said the painting was badly damaged. The canvas was ripped in three places in the central section, while shards of glass that shattered in the attack damaged the frame as well.

This has been the second attack on the painting. On January 16, 1913, Abram Balashov, a 29-year-old icon painter and Old Believer, took a knife and slashed the painting three times. Repin had to paint the faces of the tsar and his son anew.

Russia’s Sberbank said on Monday it would bankroll efforts to restore the painting, Deputy Chairman of the Board Stanislav Kuznetsov said. He stated that the restoration work was estimated at 5-10 million rubles ($80,160 to $160,320).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: Royal couple ties knot, Modi-Putin talks in Sochi and Dali in Russia
12
Royal wedding-inspired Chelsea in Bloom festival
11
Terrifying volcanic eruption in Hawaii
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase new noiseless sniper rifle
2
Kremlin says Russia ready to respond to NATO infrastructure expansion
3
Trials of Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker scheduled for July
4
No consensus within NATO on Nord Stream 2 project, says secretary general
5
Celebrating a century of protecting Russia’s perimeters: Border Guard Service turns 100
6
Islamic State-related groups surface in US-controlled area of Syria, Lavrov says
7
Putin to meet with Bulgarian prime minister on May 30
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT