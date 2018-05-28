Siberian scientists work on Arctic food recipes

TYUMEN, May 28. /TASS/. Scientists of the Tyumen Industrial University jointly with counterparts plan to begin series production of food, containing natural supplements, which they offer for people, who live and work in the Arctic regions, the University’s press service said on Monday.

"Scientists are working on food products, which increase protective functions, reduce risks of diseases among those who work in extreme climate conditions of the Far North and the Arctic," the press service said. "The food physiological functional complexes are made of plants, which grow in the Arctic area, and, as recipes are made, batch production of those nutrition complexes will begin."

According to the University, a leading food producer has been negotiating batch production. "It is too early to say where the production facility will be," the University’s press service quoted Vladimir Popov, head of the Food Products Technologies Department, as saying. "We eye the bigger Tyumen Region [including the Khanty-Mansi and Yamalo-Nenets Regions]."

The University’s scientists work on recipes of reindeer meat sausage, deer liver pate, stress-resistance snacks, toning soft drinks and so forth.

"We all know that food deliveries to the Arctic zone are expensive, and the demand for food would be only growing in that region," the University said. "Thus, using local components is economically effective."

The Tyumen Industrial University was founded in 2015 as a merger of the region’s two biggest technical universities. The educational institution works on seven strategic projects, including a project on higher effectiveness of the Russian Arctic zone’s development.

The University announced earlier its projects on the Arctic food industry.