Johnny Depp visits Moscow’s Mayakovsky Museum

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. US actor and musician Johnny Depp has arrived in Moscow for the Hollywood Vampires’ concert with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and has visited the museum of famous Soviet poet Vladimir Mayakovsky, the concert organizers said.

"Johnny Depp visiting the State Museum of Mayakovsky in Moscow this afternoon ahead of the Hollywood Vampires show," the organizers said in a post on Facebook.

The show, which is due to be held at Moscow’s Olympiysky arena on May 28, will be the first for the Hollywood Vampires in Russia.

The Hollywood Vampires rock supergroup was put together in 2015, when Cooper and Depp met during the shooting of US horror comedy film Dark Shadows directed by Tim Burton. The band name derives from the Hollywood Vampires, a drinking club founded by Cooper in Los Angeles in the 1970s.

Later, Perry joined the group and together they released an album to pay tribute to the rock legends who died from their addiction to alcohol or drugs.

The State Museum of Mayakovsky, founded in 1937, features unique art, memorial photo and document collections devoted to the life, art and memory of the Soviet poet and his contemporaries. The museum’s main building on Lubyanka Square is under reconstruction, but its branch in a memorial apartment of Mayakovsky’s family on Bolsyaya Presnya Street is open for visitors.