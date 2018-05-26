Over 40 improvised bombs destroyed at Syria’s Yarmouk camp

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Syrian field engineers have destroyed 43 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the past 24 hours in the Yarmouk camp retaken from militants in southern Syria, Major General Yuri Yevtushenko, the chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 24 facilities have been searched in the area of the former camp of Palestinian refugees Yarmouk," he said. "Twenty-three mines, six landmines and 43 IEDs have been destroyed."

According to Yevtushenko, overall 66,602 Syrians have returned to their homes in Eastern Ghouta.

The reconciliation center delivered a two-tonne batch of humanitarian aid to Mu-Hassan, Deir ez-Zor, handing out 445 food kits, daily essentials and medicines. Besides, the center's officers are rebuilding the school and hospital in Hazze.

Russian military doctors provided medical services to 12 Syrians, including six underage children, he said.

In the past 24 hours, 207 people came back to their homes in the Homs province and 106 in Eastern Ghouta.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.