Fires covering 7,100 hectares extinguished in Russian forests in one day

Society & Culture
May 26, 6:58 UTC+3 KHABAROVSK

Eleven wildfires covering 7,300 hectares were reported the previous day, mainly in the Khabarovsk and Amur Regions

KHABAROVSK, May 26. /TASS/. Fire crews have extinguished wildfires covering 7,100 hectares in Russia, with blazes still active over 1,100 hectares by the morning, the Federal Forest Fire Center’s press service reported on Saturday.

"According to information of regional dispatch forestry services, forest fire crews put out 35 forest fires covering 7,130 hectares over the past day of May 25. By 00:00 Moscow time (00:07 local time), on May 26 21 forest fires covering 1,112 hectares were active on Russia’s territory, and fire-fighting efforts were underway," the report says.

Eleven wildfires covering 7,300 hectares were reported the previous day, mainly in the Khabarovsk and Amur Regions.

By Saturday morning, 167 hectares in the Yakutia Region, 147 hectares in the Trans-Baikal Region, 125 hectares in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 10 hectares in the Sverdlovsk Region, 2 hectares in the Pskov Region and 1 hectare in the Murmansk Region were on fire. About 650 hectares were ablaze in the Tiger’s Call national park in the Primorsky Region, 10 hectares in the Chita Military Forestry area in the Trans-Baikal Region and 1 hectare on the territory of the Gorokhovetskoye Military Forestry in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

As many as 850 people, 181 pieces of equipment and 40 aircraft are involved in the fire-fighting efforts.

