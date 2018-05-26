Over 300 Syrians return to their homes in past day - Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. More than 300 Syrians have returned to their homes in the province of Homs and Damascus’ Eastern Ghouta neighborhood in the past 24 hours, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Yuri Yevtushenko said on Friday.

"Restoration of damaged social infrastructure facilities and normalization of everyday life encourage people to return to the places of their former residence. Over the past day, as many as 216 people returned to their homes in the province of Homs, and 134 people returned to Eastern Ghouta," he said, adding that a total of 66,496 people have returned to Eastern Ghouta from refugee camps.

The Russian reconciliation center jointly with the Syrian government continue efforts towards post-conflict settlement in the country. As many as 23 buildings were checked in the settlements of Ruheiba and Douma, twenty-nine mines, 58 shells and 15 improvised explosive devices were destroyed.

"Syrian security agencies are checking information about former members of illegal armed groups who have surrendered arms and returned to peaceful life in the province of Homs. During the day, as many as 3,192 people underwent the process of status verification. They surrendered 338 pieces of weapons," Yevtushenko said.

Russian military police deployed observation points in the settlements of al-Rastan and Kafer Laha to "prevent provocations and other illegal actions," he noted.

In the past day, the center delivered a total of five tonnes of humanitarian cargoes, including food products, medicines and articles of daily necessity to the settlements of Mazloum in the province of Deir ez-Zor and Tell Maqsour in the province of Aleppo. More than a tonne of bread was delivered to Aleppo’s district of Tatal. As many as 108 Syrians, including 63 children, received medical assistance from Russian military doctors.

Russian reconciliation center

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.