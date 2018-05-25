Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Joint Russian-US team delves into Soviet WWII plane crash sites in Primorsky Region

Society & Culture
May 25, 20:56 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Russian and US experts will continue working together

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, May 25. /TASS/. Joint Russian-US expedition team has inspected three crash sites of combat aircraft that the US had supplied to Russia as part of the Lend-Lease Act in Russia’s Primorsky Region. The experts confirmed that the planes belonged to the USSR, official representative for Russia’s Pacific Fleet Nikolay Voskresensky informed journalists on Friday.

Read also

Russia ready for dialogue with US — Putin

"A joint Russian-US expedition to search for the alleged crash sites of US aircraft has taken place in the Primorsky Region from May 12 until May 25. Researchers and military specialists have examined part of the taiga [boreal forest] near Vladivostok, where a US aircraft PBN-1 "Catalina" crashed in 1945. We also carried out research at three sites in Arsenyev and in the Shkotovsky district of the Primorsky Region," Voskresensky reported.

According to him, specialists examined the crash sites and the surrounding territory, drilling open pits on the alleged sites of the wreckage. Head of the expedition, Deputy Head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Department for the Memorialization of Fallen Soldiers during the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, Colonel Andrey Taranov noted that they had attained all their goals.

"We discovered the crash sites of three US-manufactured planes. Even though they were produced in the US, the aircraft belong to us and have a history confirmed by several artefacts found at the crash site. We also have information about the planes’ crew. The fallen pilots were buried with full military honors a long time ago. In one of the region’s remote places, we discovered a plaque at the crash site with the names of Soviet pilots," Russia’s Pacific Fleet spokesperson quoted Voskresensky as saying.

The head of the expedition also noted that the Russian side received access to US archives, which had been removed from the territories occupied by Nazi Germany. These records contain information on as many as one million Soviet POWs, many of who are considered missing in action. These documents help researchers find out the fate of those Soviet soldiers.

According to Taranov, Russian and US experts will continue to work together. In fall of this year, Russian researchers will visit North Carolina to inspect a military aircraft crash site.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: Royal couple ties knot, Modi-Putin talks in Sochi and Dali in Russia
12
Royal wedding-inspired Chelsea in Bloom festival
11
Terrifying volcanic eruption in Hawaii
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia floats out large amphibious assault ship
2
Putin slams West’s ‘chaotic’ sanctions, likens situation to football match with judo rules
3
Putin commets on economic cooperation Japan
4
Russia considers $60 per barrel balanced price for oil — Putin
5
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
6
Ukraine received no new Buk missiles since 1991 — Russian military brass
7
IMF head jokes with Putin about almost failing to go sightseeing due to SPIEF’s relocation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT