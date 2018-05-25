Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Film producers ready to take Yandex and Google to court over piracy

Society & Culture
May 25, 21:02 UTC+3 ST PETERSBURG

Yandex earlier said that Yandex search systems work in full compliance with the current legislation

Share
1 pages in this article

ST PETERSBURG, May 25. / TASS /. Russian filmmakers are considering taking Google and Yandex to court over millions of piracy claims, the industry representatives are unhappy that pirated movie versions surface in search results, said Alexander Akopov, co-chairman of the Board of the Association of Film and Television Producers, a member of the Board of Directors of the Guild of Producers of Russia, and general director of the COSMOS Studio company, at the 2018 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

Read also

Moscow Film Festival reports over 50,000 fans viewed movies screened at event

He noted that filmmakers are thinking about "pretty serious lawsuits." "We can easily file lawsuits against Yandex and Google for $100 million," Akopov said.

He believes that it's time to take action on these corporations, but "punishment" can be more lenient than suits. "But the punishment can be simplified: they can return what was taken in advertising, they won't have to pay money. Advertising of upcoming premiers of Russian films and sitcoms, legal video services, we can think how else. But in short, come correction works will have to be in order," he said.

Head of the telecom watchdog Alexander Zharov expressed hope that the issues of using copyright content will be settled peacefully, for example, as part of a memorandum between all concerned parties. "We have a public space. In fact, this is an appeal to search engines: ' Dear comrades, let's work together, otherwise you will have to work against suppressive laws, which would not be desirable'," Zharov said.

Yandex stance

Yandex told TASS that the "Yandex search systems works in full compliance with the current legislation." "Video recordings are posted on third-party sites and are played in the player from these sites, and the search engine only shows links to these videos. If the video is removed from the source site, the link to this site will not be displayed in Yandex search," the company said in a statement.

The company notes that it is actively working with rights holders.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: Royal couple ties knot, Modi-Putin talks in Sochi and Dali in Russia
12
Royal wedding-inspired Chelsea in Bloom festival
11
Terrifying volcanic eruption in Hawaii
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia floats out large amphibious assault ship
2
Putin slams West’s ‘chaotic’ sanctions, likens situation to football match with judo rules
3
Putin commets on economic cooperation Japan
4
Russia considers $60 per barrel balanced price for oil — Putin
5
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
6
Ukraine received no new Buk missiles since 1991 — Russian military brass
7
IMF head jokes with Putin about almost failing to go sightseeing due to SPIEF’s relocation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT