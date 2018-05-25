Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin finds his meetings with heads of international news agencies useful

May 25, 20:00 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Putin has met the chief editors of the world leading media outlets during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin finds his meetings with heads of international news agencies important and useful.

"Such meetings have become a tradition, it is a unique platform," the Russian leader said. Putin has met the chief editors of the world leading media outlets during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The meeting was organized by TASS news agency.

According to Putin, this format lets him state his "position on some crucial fundamental issues that are of special interest."

