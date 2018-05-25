This week in photos: Royal couple ties knot, Modi-Putin talks in Sochi and Dali in Russia

This week in photos: Putin opens bridge, new embassy stirs protests, kids set for Ramadan

Bodyboarders are swallowed by a huge wave at 'The Wedge' surf spot as a Pacific Ocean storm swell hits Southern California in Newport Beach, California, May 23 © EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Female alpaca Juliette with a haircut depicting a soccer ball into its fur made by zoo keepers for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup, stands in front of male alpaca Romeo inside an open-air enclosure at the Royev Ruchey zoo, Krasnoyarsk, May 18 © REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Space Venus on display at an exhibition of sculptures by Spanish surrealist Salvador Dali, held at the Erarta Museum of Contemporary Art in Saint Petersburg, May 23 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Participants in the 2018 Moscow Bicycle Parade cross Krymsky Bridge on their way along the Garden Ring to promote cycling infrastructure development and road traffic safety, May 20 © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde, TASS First Deputy General Director Mikhail Gusman and Lukoil President Vagit Alekperov at the 2018 St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Saint Petersburg, May 25 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Highschool graduates celebrate the last day of their classes on Red Square in Moscow, May 25 © Sergey Savostyanov/TASS

A choir and orchestra perform during the concert to mark the Day of Slavic Written Language at the Red Square in Moscow, May 24. The day commemorates the Saints Cyril and Methodius, creators of the Slavic Cyrilic alphabet © EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

One of the three young wild owls is measured, weighed and ringed, in the zoo in Arnhem, May 23 © EPA-EFE/PIROSCHKA OF THE WOUW

Visitors interact with Svetlana Spirina's Dazzlement project on display at National Centre for Contemporary Arts during the annual Night of Museums event, Nizhny Novgorod, May 19 © Mikhail Solunin/TASS

Meghan Markle and her bridal party walk down the aisle of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to tie the royal knot with Prince Harry in Windsor, May 19 © Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, as eruption of Kilauea volcano continues in Hawaii, May 19 © US Geological Survey via AP

