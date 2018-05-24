Russian Politics & Diplomacy
IMF head jokes with Putin about almost failing to go sightseeing due to SPIEF’s relocation

Society & Culture
May 24, 18:42 UTC+3 STRELNA

The managing director of the IMF told Vladimir Putin that she regrets the relocation of the forum from Vasilyevsky Island [located in the center of St. Petersburg] to the outskirts of the city

Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde and Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Grigory Dukor/Pool Photo via AP

STRELNA, May 24. /TASS/. Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde told Russian President Vladimir Putin that she regrets the relocation of the forum from Vasilyevsky Island [located in the center of St. Petersburg] to the outskirts of the city.

"I am very happy to return to your hometown, St. Petersburg. The only thing I regret is that the last time I participated in the forum, it took place in the center of St. Petersburg, this amazing city, and now it’s being held here [on the outskirts]," she said during a meeting with the Russian leader.

"Fortunately, Mr. (Aleksei) Mozhin, IMF Executive Director for Russia, has spent half a day with me in St. Petersburg. We walked around the city, visited the cathedrals, entered the Hermitage, dined on the Neva [river] - it was amazing," she shared her impressions.

