IMF head jokes with Putin about almost failing to go sightseeing due to SPIEF’s relocation

STRELNA, May 24. /TASS/. Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde told Russian President Vladimir Putin that she regrets the relocation of the forum from Vasilyevsky Island [located in the center of St. Petersburg] to the outskirts of the city.

"I am very happy to return to your hometown, St. Petersburg. The only thing I regret is that the last time I participated in the forum, it took place in the center of St. Petersburg, this amazing city, and now it’s being held here [on the outskirts]," she said during a meeting with the Russian leader.

"Fortunately, Mr. (Aleksei) Mozhin, IMF Executive Director for Russia, has spent half a day with me in St. Petersburg. We walked around the city, visited the cathedrals, entered the Hermitage, dined on the Neva [river] - it was amazing," she shared her impressions.