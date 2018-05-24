Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Constitutional Court bans indefinite detention of defendants in mental hospitals

Society & Culture
May 24, 14:42 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The Constitutional Court reviewed complaints filed by two citizens facing criminal prosecution

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vadim Zhernov/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. When sending suspects or defendants for treatment to mental hospitals, courts must set time limits for their stay, as they cannot be detained there indefinitely, Russia’s Constitutional Court ruled.

"[The Criminal Code] implies that in case persons set to be put in custody are diagnosed with a mental illness, in sending them to a mental facility the court must set a time limit for their stay… including the date of discharge," the court’s ruling says. "The time limit set by the court cannot be viewed as an obstacle to removing the detained persons from the mental facilities, provided that officials from a relevant medical institution decide there are no reasons to keep them there," the court added.

The Constitutional Court reviewed complaints filed by two citizens (their names were not made public) facing criminal prosecution. Earlier, lower courts decided to place them in custody but for medical reasons and both were transferred to mental facilities.

The plaintiffs said that in their view that the legislation provided for defendants’ indefinite detention in mental hospitals, which was a violation of their constitutional rights.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Terrifying volcanic eruption in Hawaii
12
This week in photos: Putin opens bridge, new embassy stirs protests, kids set for Ramadan
10
All dressed up to walk down the aisle: Royal wedding gowns from Diana to Kate Middleton
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
2
FIFA announces 2018 World Cup national slogans
3
Russia ready for any developments in Donbass, envoy says
4
Russia to develop a helicopter capable of controlling a swarm of drones
5
Russia’s nuclear submarine successfully test-fires Bulava missiles
6
Australian foreign minister believes Russia involved in MH17 plane crash in Ukraine
7
Russia, EU to replace expelled diplomats — envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT