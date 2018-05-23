Russian Politics & Diplomacy
More than 35 million lives taken by AIDS virus, says expert

Society & Culture
May 23, 12:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In Russia, the first AIDS death was recorded in the city of St. Petersburg in 1987

© Egor Aleev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Over 35 mln people diagnosed with HIV/AIDS have died worldwide, Russian Academy of Sciences Member Academician Vadim Pokrovsky said at a press conference on Wednesday, adding that more than 287,000 people had succumbed to AIDS in Russia since 1987.

Russian anti-HIV drug approaching clinical trials

Every year, the third Sunday of May commemorates those who died from AIDS. In Russia, the first AIDS death was recorded in the city of St. Petersburg in 1987.

"A total of 35 mln people have died globally. According to the records of individual AIDS cases, as of May 1, 2018, the number of Russians who lost their lives to AIDS has reached 287,141," Pokrovsky said.

According to him, at present, as many as 968,000 Russians have been diagnosed with this syndrome.

