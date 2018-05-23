Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Nine Mariinsky Theater employees in hospital with food poisoning

Society & Culture
May 23, 12:03 UTC+3 ST.PETERSBURG

The consumer rights watchdog said all the ill persons suffered from food poisoning due to the theater’s canteen food

Mariinsky theater in St. Petersburg

© Yuri Belinskiy/TASS

ST.PETERSBURG, May 23. /TASS/. Nine workers of the world famous Mariinsky opera and ballet theater in Russia's St. Petersburg have been hospitalized with food poisoning, the city’s healthcare committee press service said on Wednesday.

Read also

Mariinsky Theater: inside the home of classical ballet style

"A total of nine people have been hospitalized, three more compared with yesterday morning. No one among them is in critical condition," a spokesperson said. The patient, who had been in intensive care, is recovering.

Russian consumer rights watchdog’s regional department said as of late Tuesday, a total of 16 personnel of the theater have sought medical assistance. Two of those hospitalized have been diagnosed with Salmonella infection.

The watchdog said all the ill persons suffered from food poisoning due to the theater’s canteen food.

