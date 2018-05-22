Moscow to host sixth World Congress of Compatriots in late October

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Russian Government Commission on Compatriots Living Abroad discussed on Tuesday preparations for the sixth World Congress of Compatriots that Moscow will host on October 31 - November 1, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

It said the commission met on Tuesday with members of the World Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots. "Special attention was paid to protection of the rights and legal interests of compatriots, development of all-round cooperation with the historical homeland, further development of a youth movement, strengthening positions of the Russian language abroad, giving a boost to activity to preserve Russian history and culture," the ministry said.

It said Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin, who is deputy chairman of the commission, emphasized an active role of the Coordinating Council in arranging the voting in the Russian presidential election abroad and in events marking the 73rd anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War that Russia fought against Nazi Germany in 1941-1945.