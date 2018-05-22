One of three survivors in Cuban plane crash dies

HAVANA, May 22. /TASS/. One of three women who survived the Boeing 737 crash near Cuba’s capital of Havana died, the Cuban television reported on Monday.

Grettel Landrovell, 23, died in Havana’s Calixto Garcia Hospital, bringing the death toll in the tragedy to 111. The woman was a resident of the eastern Cuban city of Holguin, where the plane was traveling from Havana.

The two other women are in critical condition and are being treated in this hospital. They are attached to artificial respiration and more than 20 doctors are fighting for their lives.

The Boeing 737 crashed on May 18 right after departing from the Havana Jose Marti International Airport. The plane was en route from Havana to Holguin. It crash-landed in an agricultural zone between the airport and the community of Santiago de las Vegas, about 20 km south of Havana.

According to official death toll, the crash left 111 people dead, including five children. At present, 40 bodies have been identified. The identification procedure is expected to take several weeks.

Investigators are working on the crash scene. One of the two flight recorders has been recovered to date.

The aviation accident is the deadliest crash in Cuba over the past 30 years.