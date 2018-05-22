Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

One of three survivors in Cuban plane crash dies

Society & Culture
May 22, 3:47 UTC+3 HAVANA

Grettel Landrovell, 23, died in Havana’s Calixto Garcia Hospital, bringing the death toll in the tragedy to 111

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Desmond Boylan

HAVANA, May 22. /TASS/. One of three women who survived the Boeing 737 crash near Cuba’s capital of Havana died, the Cuban television reported on Monday.

Grettel Landrovell, 23, died in Havana’s Calixto Garcia Hospital, bringing the death toll in the tragedy to 111. The woman was a resident of the eastern Cuban city of Holguin, where the plane was traveling from Havana.

The two other women are in critical condition and are being treated in this hospital. They are attached to artificial respiration and more than 20 doctors are fighting for their lives.

The Boeing 737 crashed on May 18 right after departing from the Havana Jose Marti International Airport. The plane was en route from Havana to Holguin. It crash-landed in an agricultural zone between the airport and the community of Santiago de las Vegas, about 20 km south of Havana.

According to official death toll, the crash left 111 people dead, including five children. At present, 40 bodies have been identified. The identification procedure is expected to take several weeks.

Investigators are working on the crash scene. One of the two flight recorders has been recovered to date.

The aviation accident is the deadliest crash in Cuba over the past 30 years.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: Putin opens bridge, new embassy stirs protests, kids set for Ramadan
10
All dressed up to walk down the aisle: Royal wedding gowns from Diana to Kate Middleton
6
Start your engines: Putin driving truck, opens newly-built Crimean Bridge
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat slams Pompeo’s demands addressed to Iran as nonsense
2
Kremlin dismisses US media allegations on Russian arms, says ‘trust Putin’
3
Russia’s State Duma passes law on counter-sanctions against US, unfriendly states
4
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
5
Russia developing exoskeleton for army engineers
6
Drone shot down by Hmeymim base’s air defense system
7
US steps up pressure on new centers of power in world - Russian security chief
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT