Nearly 40 people injured by storm in Russia’s Tyumen

Society & Culture
May 21, 10:31 UTC+3 TYUMEN

Six of them have been hospitalized

© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

TYUMEN, May 21. /TASS/. Nearly 40 people suffered injuries in a storm that hit Russia’s Siberian city of Tyumen, six of them have been hospitalized, spokesperson for the regional healthcare department Alexandra Malygina told TASS on Monday.

Moscow freak storm causes over $400,000 in damage

"A total of 39 people sought medical treatment of various injuries received in a storm," she said, adding that "six patients, including a 12-year-old girl who suffered a brain contusion, were taken to the hospital."

According to the spokesperson, one of the hospitalized women is in critical condition.

On May 20, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry issued a storm warning for the Tyumen region. Wind gusts of up to 26 meters per second, rain and hail hit the region overnight into Monday.

