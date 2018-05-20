Russian teens win nine awards of Intel ISEF pre-college science competition in US

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. A Russian teen team has won nine medal places at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (Intel ISEF), the world’s biggest international pre-college science competition, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Russia’s ministry of education and science said on its Facebook account on Sunday.

"An international competition of research projects, Intel ISEF, has recently been held in the United States’ Pittsburgh. More than a thousand of schoolchildren from a hundred of world nations took part. Russia team won nine awards in various nominations, from chemistry to robotics," the ministry said.

The Intel ISEF competition, often referred to as a "Junior Nobel Prize," was held on May 18. Its prize winners include more than 20 Nobel Prize winners. More than 30% of competitors are granted patents for inventions after the competition, the ministry noted.