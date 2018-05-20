Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Annual cycle parade in Moscow draws over 30,000 cyclists

Society & Culture
May 20, 18:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The parade kicked off at noon

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. More than 30,000 people from all around Russia took part in Russia’s largest annual cycling parade in Moscow on Sunday, the press service of Moscow’s department of transport said.

"On behalf of the Moscow city government and mayor, I would like to thanks all who took part in the cycling parade, despite the rainy weather. You are really staunch people who care for and believe in cycling. This year, more than 30,000 people took part in the cycling parade. I am sure they all liked the festival and I believe the popularity of cycling in the capital city will only grow," the press service quoted deputy mayor Maxim Liksutov.

The parade kicked off at noon. Anyone willing to take part was welcome to take a lap around Moscow’s central Garden Ring road. As the event was not a race, the average velocity was 14-15 kilometers per hour.

The event was organized by Moscow’s department of transport in support of the development of the city cycle infrastructure, it is intended to improve road safety.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: Putin opens bridge, new embassy stirs protests, kids set for Ramadan
10
All dressed up to walk down the aisle: Royal wedding gowns from Diana to Kate Middleton
6
Start your engines: Putin driving truck, opens newly-built Crimean Bridge
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
2
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
3
Putin and Modi discuss strategic partnership — Lavrov
4
Rosneft will make final decision on investments in two deposits in Venezuela in 2020
5
Russia to build 6 more Borei-A strategic nuclear-powered submarines — source
6
Russia’s FSB shuts down extremist group in Crimea
7
Ukraine benefits from destabilizing Crimea, says Crimean leader
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT