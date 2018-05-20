Annual cycle parade in Moscow draws over 30,000 cyclists

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. More than 30,000 people from all around Russia took part in Russia’s largest annual cycling parade in Moscow on Sunday, the press service of Moscow’s department of transport said.

"On behalf of the Moscow city government and mayor, I would like to thanks all who took part in the cycling parade, despite the rainy weather. You are really staunch people who care for and believe in cycling. This year, more than 30,000 people took part in the cycling parade. I am sure they all liked the festival and I believe the popularity of cycling in the capital city will only grow," the press service quoted deputy mayor Maxim Liksutov.

The parade kicked off at noon. Anyone willing to take part was welcome to take a lap around Moscow’s central Garden Ring road. As the event was not a race, the average velocity was 14-15 kilometers per hour.

The event was organized by Moscow’s department of transport in support of the development of the city cycle infrastructure, it is intended to improve road safety.