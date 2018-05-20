Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian tycoon Abramovich’s representatives not commenting on visa problems

Society & Culture
May 20, 15:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The UK department responsible for immigration control, security and order has refused to comment on the report

Roman Abramovich

Roman Abramovich

© Alexey Nikolsky/TASS

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Representatives of Russian billionaire and Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich have refused to comment on media reports that his visa has not been extended.

On Sunday, The Bell portal reported citing sources close to Abramovich that the United Kingdom’s authorities have not extended the businessman’s investor visa. According to the report, the previous visa expired more than three weeks ago and no new visa has been issued. Thus, Abramovich was unable to attend the final of the Football Association Challenge Cup where his Chelsea club defeated Manchester United.

A source close to Abramovich explained that there has been no official refusal to issue a new visa. The UK department responsible for immigration control, security and order has refused to comment on the report.

"This is his personal issue. We are not commenting on this," a spokesman for Millhouse Capital, John Mann said.

Abramovich is ranked 13th in the Sunday Times Rich List 2017, with a personal wealth of $12.64 bln.

