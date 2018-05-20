Russian Politics & Diplomacy
TASS photo exhibition opens in Urals city of Yekaterinburg

Society & Culture
May 20, 7:38 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

The photos are on display in Atrium, the biggest exhibition hall of the Yeltsin Center in Yekaterinburg

© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

YEKATERINBURG, May 20. /TASS/. ‘The Main Shots’ exhibition of digitalized pictures from the TASS photo archives, first showcased in Moscow late last year, opened in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on Saturday night, as part of the Night in the Museum event.

"It took us about two years, or two years and six months, to convert 860,000 photos into the digital format," TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov said during the opening ceremony. "Those precious works have an almost unlimited life span now, and we are going to continue this effort, because this is important not just for TASS, but for the entire country as well."

The exhibition features more than a thousand of historical and hundreds of contemporary photos made by more than 250 photographers from the period of early 20th century and until the present day.

The photos are on display in Atrium, the biggest exhibition hall of the Yeltsin Center in Yekaterinburg. The exhibition will stay in Yekaterinburg until June 12.

‘The Main Shots’ premiered at Moscow’s Manezh exhibition center on November 1-24, 2017, and was attended by more than 60,000 visitors.

Over the past three years, TASS has transferred into digital form and given description to almost 860,000 pictures made by the press photographers who worked for the agency during various periods of history.

The visitors can see political leaders of the USSR and other nations, actors, writers, physicians, engineers, teachers and the people of numerous other trades, who lived in the 20th century and contributed to its history.

