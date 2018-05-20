Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US experts to take part in Cuban plane crash probe — minister

Society & Culture
May 20, 3:31 UTC+3 HAVANA

Boeing earlier offered all necessary assistance in connection with the crash

HAVANA, May 20. /TASS/. US experts will take part in the investigation of the Boeing 737 crash near Cuba’s capital, Havana, Transport Minister Adel Yzquierdo Rodriguez said on Saturday.

Read also

110 people killed in Boeing 737 crash in Cuba, three survived — minister

"We gave our consent to a technical inspection of the Boeing 737 by US authorities and specialists," the minister was quoted as saying by the Cubadebate news portal.

US air industry giant Boeing earlier offered all necessary assistance in connection with the crash.

The Boeing 737 crashed on Friday right after departing from the Havana Jose Marti International Airport. The plane was en route from Havana to Holguin. It crash-landed in an agricultural zone between the airport and the community of Santiago de las Vegas, about 20 km south of Havana.

According to official death toll, the crash left 110 people dead, including five children. Three people survived and were taken to a hospital in Havana in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is still unclear. One of the two flight recorders has been recovered to date. At present, 15 bodies have been identified.

