Three injured in Novosibirsk college attack

NOVOSIBIRSK, May 10. /TASS/. Three students have been injured in an attack of their course mate in the Barabinsk branch of the Novosibirsk Lunin College of Transport Technologies, the Novosibirsk Region Health Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

It was earlier reported that a first-year student injured his course mate in a classroom and then committed suicide.

"One victim shot in the shoulder is currently in the operating room. Two people were hospitalized with fractures," the source said, specifying that two other students had jumped out of the window.

Novosibirsk Region Governor Andrei Travnikov has departed for the Barabinsk district, as did members of the Juvenile Affairs Commission and the specially established working commission for the investigation into the accident, headed by Deputy Education Minister of the Novosibirsk Region - head of the Directorate for Professional Education and Workforce Development Andrei Golovnin.

Novosibirsk Lunin College of Transport Technologies is one of the oldest regional educational institutions with a 95-year history. The college prepares specialists for railroad employment, including motormen and mechanics. It has a branch in the town of Barabinsk, Novosibirsk Region, where one of the largest regional railroad stations is located.