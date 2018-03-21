Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-08 put into orbit

Science & Space
March 21, 21:30 UTC+3 BAIKONUR COSMODROME

The manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-08 carrying the crew of three astronauts, has been placed into orbit and is heading to the International Space Station

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Savostianov/TASS

BAIKONUR COSMODROME /Kazakhstan/, March 21./TASS/. The manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-08 carrying the crew of three astronauts, has been placed into orbit and is heading to the International Space Station, a representative from the Roscosmos State Corporation told has reporters.

Read also

Soyuz-FG rocket carrying manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-08 blasts off to ISS

The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft launched from Baikonur spaceport is taking Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev and NASA astronauts Andrew Feustel and Richard Arnold to the International Space Station (ISS). The docking with the Russian segment of the ISS is scheduled for 22:41 Moscow time on March 23.

The Soyuz-FG rocket blasted off from Baikonur at 20:44, Moscow time.

Artemyev earlier said he would set out on a spacewalk on August 8 together with Sergei Prokopyev, who is due to reach the ISS in June. The Russian cosmonauts will install equipment on the external surface of the ISS for the ICARUS experiment on monitoring wild birds. This will be the most interesting experiment out of more than 50 others, which the Russian crew will carry out during the flight, the cosmonaut said. The Russian cosmonauts will also launch nano-satellites during their spacewalk.

The Soyuz MS-08 takes to the station a ball of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The ball will be later taken back to the Earth by cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and may be used in the first match of the championship in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
10
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory
11
"The Blue Marble" shot and the last moon landing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow accuses London of sweeping facts on spy case under the rug
2
Russian court convicts ex-FSB officer and accomplice of high treason
3
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
4
Russian Foreign Ministry suggests US could have orchestrated Skripal saga
5
Kremlin comments on Trump’s failure to congratulate Putin on re-election victory
6
Gazprom draws up lawsuit for international arbitration over Ukraine’s antimonopoly fine
7
Elon Musk’s efforts might push Russia to speed up its Mars program, cosmonaut notes
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама