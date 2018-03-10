Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Soyuz carrier rocket orbits four communication satellites - Arianespace

Science & Space
March 10, 1:58 UTC+3 PARIS

It was Soyuz’ 18th launch from French Guiana since it began service at the Spaceport in 2011

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuriy Smityuk/TASS

PARIS, March 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Soyuz carrier rocket, which blasted off the Kourou space center in French Guiana on Friday, put into orbit four communication satellites, Luce Fabreguettes, Arianespace’s Executive Vice President Missions, Operations and Purchasing, announced.

The Soyuz spacecraft orbited four 03b MEO (Medium Earth Orbit) satellites in the constellation operated by the SES Networks.

It was Soyuz’ 18th launch from French Guiana since it began service at the Spaceport in 2011.

Arianespace CEO Stephane Israel said after the orbital injection: "With this second launch of the year, and the first by Soyuz, Arianespace is proud to help its long-standing customer SES meet its ambitious goals, for the second time in 2018."

"I would like to thank the Russian space agency Roscosmos for their commitment to our partnership based on Soyuz," Arianespace’s press release quoted CEO Israel as saying.

O3b satellites are built by Thales Alenia Space at its plant in Cannes, France. The satellites weighed a combined total of 2,800 kilograms at liftoff (700 kilograms per satellite).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
France
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
10
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory
11
"The Blue Marble" shot and the last moon landing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Skripal provided information to intelligence agencies after arriving in UK - daily
2
Putin says ready for cooperation with opposition forces seeking to make Russia strong
3
Erdogan vows not to cancel S-400 deal with Russia despite likely sanctions
4
Ukraine turns down Russia’s proposal to return defense equipment from Crimea
5
Russian aircraft corporation working on supersonic passenger jet
6
Moscow, Addis Ababa agree to launch direct flights - Ethiopian foreign minister
7
Group of 13 unarmed militants leave Eastern Ghouta - Russia’s defense ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама