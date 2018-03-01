Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian scientific infrastructure to develop into powerful and efficient, says Putin

Science & Space
March 01, 16:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Scientists and high-tech companies will get "serious competitive advantages"

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin anticipates that groundwork of the past years and new research projects will enable Russia to create scientific infrastructure that will be among the most powerful and efficient in the world.

"Basing on groundwork of the recent years, including in research infrastructure, we must achieve a fundamentally new level. Projects of modern mega-science research installations are being implemented in Gatchina and Dubna, and recently the Council for Science and Education decided to create a powerful synchrotron accelerator at the science campus in Novosibirsk, and a new-generation accelerator in Protvino, outside Moscow," Putin went on to say.

Putin names one of main threats to Russia's sovereignty

"As a result, Russia’s research infrastructure will be among the most powerful and efficient in the world," Putin said in the address to the Federal Assembly.

He said that in using this infrastructure, scientists and high-tech companies will get "serious competitive advantages", for example, in developing new medicines and materials.

"And of course, such infrastructure, ambitious scientific projects will be attracting our fellow countrymen and scientists from other countries. With this in view, the legal framework must be formed promptly for the activity of international research teams in Russia," Putin added.

