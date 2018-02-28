Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia and Japan prepare space linkup during PM Abe's visit

Science & Space
February 28, 20:56 UTC+3 TOKYO

Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai is currently on a mission to the ISS

TOKYO, February 28. /TASS/. Russian and Japanese specialists are preparing a space linkup with Russian cosmonauts and a Japanese astronaut on the International Space Station (ISS) during Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s upcoming visit to Russia in May, Igor Komarov, the head of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, said in an interview with Kyodo News published on Wednesday.

Interagency Commission recommends crews for new ISS mission

"The idea of organizing the teleconference was actually proposed by us, because our countries are closely cooperating over the ISS project," Komarov said.

The direct communication channel will be established with the ISS in May when Abe is due to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and to unveil the Year of Japan’s Culture in Russia in the capital of Moscow.

The Roscosmos head urged the two countries to "move" their cooperation up to a new level "such as in the area of satellite navigation and space debris monitoring."

Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai is currently on a mission to the ISS.

