Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Soyuz space capsule lands in Kazakhstan

Science & Space
February 28, 8:10 UTC+3

The space capsule carrying Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and two NASA astronauts Joseph Acaba and Mark Vande Hei has landed in Kazakhstan 146 kilometers southeast of the city of Zhezkazgan

Share
1 pages in this article
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

KOROLYOV /Moscow region/, February 28. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-06 space capsule carrying three space travelers returning from the International Space Station (ISS) has landed in Kazakhstan 146 kilometers southeast of the city of Zhezkazgan, said a source in the Russian Mission Control Center located in the Moscow region.

Gallery
11 photo
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

Soyuz spacecraft: from Earth to ISS and back

"The space capsule carrying Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and two NASA astronauts - Joseph Acaba and Mark Vande Hei - landed at 05:31 Moscow time (02:31)," the source said.

Recovery crew members have helped the space travelers, the source said.

According to the Russian Mission Control Center source, all the three space travelers - Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and NASA astronauts Joseph Acaba and Mark Vande Hei - are well.

Russian Central Military District Assistant Commander Colonel Yaroslav Roshchupkin said earlier that the search operation would involve around 250 military servicemen, 12 Mil Mi-8 helicopters, two Antonov An-12 and one Antonov An-26 aircraft.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory
11
"The Blue Marble" shot and the last moon landing
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov accuses US of psyching up EU armies for use of nukes against Russia
2
Moscow to back Syrian army in ‘rooting out terror threat,’ vows Russia’s top diplomat
3
IOC reinstates Russian Olympic Committee's membership
4
Guardians of the seas: Ten years of Russia's formidable multi-purpose corvettes
5
Iraq studies issue of Russsia's S-400 purchase 'very carefully'
6
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
7
Russia's top diplomat reveals what plagues UN Human Rights Council’s work
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама