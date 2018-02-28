Soyuz space capsule lands in Kazakhstan

KOROLYOV /Moscow region/, February 28. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-06 space capsule carrying three space travelers returning from the International Space Station (ISS) has landed in Kazakhstan 146 kilometers southeast of the city of Zhezkazgan, said a source in the Russian Mission Control Center located in the Moscow region.

"The space capsule carrying Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and two NASA astronauts - Joseph Acaba and Mark Vande Hei - landed at 05:31 Moscow time (02:31)," the source said.

Recovery crew members have helped the space travelers, the source said.

According to the Russian Mission Control Center source, all the three space travelers - Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and NASA astronauts Joseph Acaba and Mark Vande Hei - are well.

Russian Central Military District Assistant Commander Colonel Yaroslav Roshchupkin said earlier that the search operation would involve around 250 military servicemen, 12 Mil Mi-8 helicopters, two Antonov An-12 and one Antonov An-26 aircraft.