Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Soyuz spacecraft carrying three space travelers undocks from ISS

Science & Space
February 28, 2:27 UTC+3 KOROLYOV

Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and two NASA astronauts - Joseph Acaba and Mark Vande Hei - will return to Earth after spending 168 days in space

Share
1 pages in this article
NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba, Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei

NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba, Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei

© Petr Kovalev/TASS

KOROLYOV /Moscow region/, February 28. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft carrying three space travelers has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), said a source in the Russian Mission Control Center located in the Moscow region.

"Soyuz MS-06 carrying Expedition 54 members has undocked from the station at 02:08 Moscow time (23:08 GMT on Tuesday)," the source said.

Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and two NASA astronauts - Joseph Acaba and Mark Vande Hei - will return to Earth after spending 168 days in space.

The spacecraft is scheduled to land in Kazakhstan at 05:31 Moscow time (02:31 GMT).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory
11
"The Blue Marble" shot and the last moon landing
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
2
Press review: China’s leader to be president for life and Crimea to run navy torpedo tests
3
US threats of force against Damascus ‘seriously alarm’ Russia — senior diplomat
4
Outsiders behind bars: Roughly 29,000 foreigners doing time in Russian prisons
5
Russia’s new military buggy, Chaborz-6, rolled out in Chechnya’s Grozny
6
Russian Embassy in Germany says man featured in coke case was not staff member
7
Embassy cautions US not to ignore Russia-Turkey-Iran efforts on Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама