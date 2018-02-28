Soyuz spacecraft carrying three space travelers undocks from ISS

KOROLYOV /Moscow region/, February 28. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft carrying three space travelers has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), said a source in the Russian Mission Control Center located in the Moscow region.

"Soyuz MS-06 carrying Expedition 54 members has undocked from the station at 02:08 Moscow time (23:08 GMT on Tuesday)," the source said.

Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and two NASA astronauts - Joseph Acaba and Mark Vande Hei - will return to Earth after spending 168 days in space.

The spacecraft is scheduled to land in Kazakhstan at 05:31 Moscow time (02:31 GMT).