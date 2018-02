KOROLYOV (Moscow Region), February 13. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket blasted off at 11:13 Moscow time from the Baikonur space center with a Progress MS-08 cargo spacecraft towards the International Space Station (ISS), Russia’s Mission Control said on Tuesday.

"A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket has been launched with a Progress MS-08 resupply ship, which is intended to deliver about 2.5 tonnes of various cargoes to the station," Mission Control said.