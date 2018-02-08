Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Antarctic ice may unlock secrets to climate change over last 2,000 years

Science & Space
February 08, 16:28 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The project involves drilling of some ten holes in the central Antarctic to compare the results and draw conclusions on climate change

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/NASA

ST. PETERSBURG, February 8. /TASS/. Scientists from the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute have drilled a hole in the ice near the Russian station Vostok to study climate change on the planet for the past 2,000 years and to forecast its future changes, head of the Russian Antarctic expedition Alexander Klepikov told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also

Global research team uses Tibetan tree ring records to track climate change

"The research team collected high-quality ice samples from the hole near the Vostok station [operating in the central Antarctic since 1957]. Researching it will help us examine climate change on Earth for the past 2,000 years," Klepikov stated.

He said the samples would be brought to St. Petersburg on board the Akademik Fedorov research vessel on March 10.

The project conducted together with French scientists involves the drilling of some ten holes in the central Antarctic to compare the results and draw conclusions on climate change. The expedition has already drilled two holes 70 and 40 meters deep.

Klepikov also said that the expedition continued drilling a hole to reach Lake Vostok, the largest subglacial lake in the Antarctic, which is believed to be the home of some living organisms.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
"The Blue Marble" shot and the last moon landing
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
2
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
3
Diplomat vows to identify manufacturer of weapon that downed Russian jet in Syria
4
US joins Post-Soviet security bloc’s anti-drug operation
5
Russia to start upgrading Su-30SM fighter aircraft in 2018
6
US seizing economic assets in Syria instead of fighting IS — top brass
7
Russia’s curlers begin Olympics with loss to US in mixed doubles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама