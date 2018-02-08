Antarctic ice may unlock secrets to climate change over last 2,000 years

ST. PETERSBURG, February 8. /TASS/. Scientists from the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute have drilled a hole in the ice near the Russian station Vostok to study climate change on the planet for the past 2,000 years and to forecast its future changes, head of the Russian Antarctic expedition Alexander Klepikov told TASS on Tuesday.

"The research team collected high-quality ice samples from the hole near the Vostok station [operating in the central Antarctic since 1957]. Researching it will help us examine climate change on Earth for the past 2,000 years," Klepikov stated.

He said the samples would be brought to St. Petersburg on board the Akademik Fedorov research vessel on March 10.

The project conducted together with French scientists involves the drilling of some ten holes in the central Antarctic to compare the results and draw conclusions on climate change. The expedition has already drilled two holes 70 and 40 meters deep.

Klepikov also said that the expedition continued drilling a hole to reach Lake Vostok, the largest subglacial lake in the Antarctic, which is believed to be the home of some living organisms.