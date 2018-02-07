Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's Roscosmos says Falcon Heavy’s launch with roadster on board was 'good trick'

Science & Space
February 07, 18:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Something has to be done to boost business, Russian space corporation's spokesman said

Share
1 pages in this article
© SpaceX via AP

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian space corporation Roscosmos’s spokesman Igor Burenkov believes that the launch of a Falcon Heavy rocket with a Tesla car as a payload was an excellent advertising trick.

Read also

Falcon Heavy rocket launched from Cape Canaveral

"The point is there are private companies that do business very well and that are interested in drawing more investment," Burenkov said on the Ekho Moskvy radio station. "For this they arrange for all sorts of promo events… The rocket put in space not some worthless dummy, a payload nobody will be sorry to lose, but a very specific motor vehicle," he said.

"Something has to be done to boost business. Tesla is not doing very well. Everybody knows that. It was an excellent trick. Just wonderful," Burenkov said.

Falcon Heavy belongs to the US corporation SpaceX. It blasted off from the 39A launched pad on Cape Canaveral on February 7 to put in space a Tesla Roadster from the private collection of the company’s founder, Elon Musk, with a starman mannequin wearing a space suit at the wheel.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
"The Blue Marble" shot and the last moon landing
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Key facts about Russia’s Topol intercontinental ballistic missile
3
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria flown back to Russia
4
Foreign Ministry: Western media plan to accuse Russia of hacking Olympic media resources
5
Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
6
Russia sums up ‘deplorable results’ of ten years of Kosovo’s self-proclaimed independence
7
Russian embassy in Norway: allegations that Russia supports ultra-radicals are impudent
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама