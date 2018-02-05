Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian presidential aide sees no ‘scientific’ standoff with other countries

Science & Space
February 05, 16:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

As an example, the aide mentioned a ten-year road map related to Russian-German scientific cooperation, which is nearly completed

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. There is no confrontation between Russian scientists and their colleagues from other countries, as foreign countries themselves initiate cooperation, Russian Presidential Aide Andrei Fursenko said at a TASS press conference on Monday.

"As for scientific cooperation, there are definitely no signs of confrontation," he said.

Read also

British scientist Hawking says Mars will be colonized by humans in next 100 years

As an example, he mentioned a ten-year road map related to Russian-German scientific cooperation, which is nearly completed. In this particular case, according to Fursenko, the scientific community of a European country has spoken out in favor of cooperating with its Russian counterparts.

Fursenko also pointed out that in three days, the Siberian city of Novosibirsk would host a meeting of the Presidential Council on Science and Education, whose participants were expected to discuss global scientific and technical cooperation and their key areas.

"We always had a feeling that international cooperation means working for someone else. But now we see that the global community is starting to work for Russia because we now have access to the intellectual property created by them," the Russian presidential aide noted. 

Russia’s government funding of science, including applied research, is the highest in the world, and the situation needs to be changed, Fursenko pointed out.

"If we take a look at funding of civilian science, we will see that on average, around two-thirds of the funding allocated to science and applied research comes from private enterprise. However, our situation is different. If I am not mistaken, at present, we have more than 20% of budget allocations… [as far as government funding of science goes] we rank first in the world but this is not something to be proud of," Fursenko stressed.

The presidential aide emphasized that while continuing to provide funding for various research and development projects, the Russian government seeks to encourage extra-budgetary funding.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
"The Blue Marble" shot and the last moon landing
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Feat of jet pilot killed in Syria will go down in Russian army's history, says top brass
2
US representatives to join OSCE observers during Russian presidential election
3
Russia to unveil bird-like reconnaissance drone
4
Russian radio-electronic company working on artificial brain components for drones
5
Russia's Rosoboronexport signs contracts to export 100,000 Kalashnikovs
6
Russia’s upgraded MiG-29 fighter jets to test new aircraft armament in Syria
7
Russian machine builder vows to fulfill deliveries of Terminator AFVs by early 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама